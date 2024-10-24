Tezos Trading Down 0.5% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $676.05 million and $18.12 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000538 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,029,168,502 coins and its circulating supply is 1,008,644,999 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

