Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.46 million. Teradyne also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.800-0.970 EPS.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $124.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,827. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.90.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Get Our Latest Report on TER

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.