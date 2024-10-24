Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.380-3.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Temenos Price Performance
Temenos stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.37. Temenos has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $103.63.
Temenos Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Temenos
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- What is a support level?
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.