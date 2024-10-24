Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.380-3.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Temenos stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.37. Temenos has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $103.63.

Further Reading

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

