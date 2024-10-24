Tellor (TRB) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Tellor (TRB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $63.11 or 0.00093441 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $165.40 million and $22.55 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,687,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,620,563 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

