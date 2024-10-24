Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.35-$19.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.43. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.350-19.450 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $471.88. The stock had a trading volume of 130,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $433.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.74. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $473.55.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

