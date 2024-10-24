Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Price Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 237.50 ($3.08). Approximately 32,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 376,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.05).

TM17 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.67) price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.36) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 347.50 ($4.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 250.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 268.62. The company has a market cap of £312.37 million, a PE ratio of -8,416.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

