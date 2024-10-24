Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EW traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.71. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,521.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $347,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

