Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,050 shares during the quarter. Grid Dynamics accounts for about 1.9% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.40. 69,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $38,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,587.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $38,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,587.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,460,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,390,718.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 961,387 shares of company stock worth $12,349,914. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

