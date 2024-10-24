Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 1.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,476,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,179,000 after buying an additional 177,226 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,890,000 after buying an additional 527,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,855,000 after buying an additional 59,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 390,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,283,000 after acquiring an additional 43,473 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.13.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $456.49. The company had a trading volume of 128,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $486.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

