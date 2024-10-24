Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 155.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 682.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,041.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,341,386. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,041.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,281 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,411 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.82. 271,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of -92.87 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.25.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.96.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

