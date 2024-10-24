Tanager Wealth Management LLP Acquires 466 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $387.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $394.92. The company has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.02.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

