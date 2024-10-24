T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $255.00 at Benchmark

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Benchmark from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.89.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $11.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.53. 4,841,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,353. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $137.69 and a 12 month high of $233.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 53.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

