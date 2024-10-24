T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $250.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of TMUS traded up $7.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.69. 753,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,307. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $137.69 and a 12 month high of $230.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.44.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 52.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

