Swipe Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $153.50 million and $6.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swipe has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 621,351,306 coins and its circulating supply is 621,349,345 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

