Stratis (STRAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,433.77

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $24,433.77 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.58 or 0.03782887 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00040132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001986 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

