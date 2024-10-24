Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Shares Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 8,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 22,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Stran & Company, Inc. Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 million, a P/E ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 2.14.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

Featured Articles

