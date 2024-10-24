StockNews.com Lowers CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $24.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.95 million, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.51.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

