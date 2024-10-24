StockNews.com Lowers CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.
Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $24.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.95 million, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.51.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
