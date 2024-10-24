StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AGR stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Avangrid by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

