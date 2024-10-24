Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$96.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJ. National Bankshares raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SJ

Insider Activity

Stella-Jones Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.92, for a total value of C$464,583.48. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$86.20 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$70.23 and a 52-week high of C$98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$91.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$87.40.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C($0.02). Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 EPS for the current year.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.