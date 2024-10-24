Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.310-3.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.2 billion-$36.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.5 billion. Starbucks also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.31 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,642,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,349,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average of $84.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

