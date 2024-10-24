Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Shares Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.33. 272,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 272,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cormark raised Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Desjardins raised Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.61.

Spartan Delta Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$588.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 50.10%. The company had revenue of C$73.45 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.305004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Spartan Delta

In other Spartan Delta news, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 12,000 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer Ojay Platt sold 16,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$65,332.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 12,000 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,600.00. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

