SPACE ID Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $318.91 million and approximately $31.87 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,334,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,571,070 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,334,959.5383956 with 777,571,069.5383956 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.40199404 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $47,186,743.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

