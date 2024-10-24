SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.16. 5,819,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 34,026,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SOUN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 6.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 195.65% and a negative return on equity of 93.28%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,670.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 42,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $204,964.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,473,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,811.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,644 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 97.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

