Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Here’s Why

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. 18,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 28,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.54.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.41). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.00% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

