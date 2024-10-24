SOMESING Market Capitalization Tops $1.48 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $377,666.33 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,253,548,492 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

