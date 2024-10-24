Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $1.66 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Signature Bank
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.