Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Insider Matthew Link Sells 21,831 Shares

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Link sold 21,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $122,471.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 663,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,515.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Link also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Matthew Link sold 20,487 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $122,512.26.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Matthew Link sold 20,734 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $122,537.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 65.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGHT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

