Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Stock Price Down 9.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Free Report) were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

