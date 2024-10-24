Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 55.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Sempra by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.56. 506,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.97.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.55.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

