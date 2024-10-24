Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.83.

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,567.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,567.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,148,074.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 214,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,814,576 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $103.52 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $64.12 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average is $99.55. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.