Scope Industries Announces Dividend of $10.00 (OTCMKTS:SCPJ)

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Scope Industries Price Performance
Scope Industries stock remained flat at $305.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.39. Scope Industries has a twelve month low of $300.00 and a twelve month high of $398.00.
Scope Industries Company Profile
