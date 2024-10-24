Scope Industries Announces Dividend of $10.00 (OTCMKTS:SCPJ)

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Scope Industries Price Performance

Scope Industries stock remained flat at $305.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.39. Scope Industries has a twelve month low of $300.00 and a twelve month high of $398.00.

Scope Industries Company Profile

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption.

