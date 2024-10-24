Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,325 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $72,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6,447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,238,000 after buying an additional 1,174,291 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 487.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,354,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,505,000 after buying an additional 1,124,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,823,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after buying an additional 828,234 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $35.67 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

