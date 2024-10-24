Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.35 and last traded at $41.38. 2,712,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,065,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Dbs Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.97.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $1,758,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.