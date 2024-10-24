Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $288.91 and last traded at $286.58. Approximately 745,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,336,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.51.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $277.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,741.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,741.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total transaction of $2,533,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,624.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,812 shares of company stock worth $23,418,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 5,024 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,341 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

