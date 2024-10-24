Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 350 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 586.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 72,502 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.89 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.63 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

