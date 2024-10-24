Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 1,350 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $653,854,000 after acquiring an additional 637,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Medtronic by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,494,000 after acquiring an additional 515,751 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $578,245,000 after purchasing an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,460,000 after purchasing an additional 145,504 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $92.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.39.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

