Rocket Pool ETH Price Hits $2,832.04 on Top Exchanges (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $5.11 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $2,832.04 or 0.04156827 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 485,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 486,720.22264876. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,851.7734121 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $1,774,738.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

