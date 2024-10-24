RiverTree Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

RiverTree Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,267 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 7.1% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,904.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 544,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 489,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $91.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,995. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $93.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

