Reviewing BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) & Sprott (NYSE:SII)

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) and Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of BTC Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Sprott shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BTC Digital alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BTC Digital and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A Sprott 26.46% 13.50% 10.67%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $6.77 million 0.50 -$2.82 million N/A N/A Sprott $169.02 million 7.03 $41.80 million $1.60 28.73

This table compares BTC Digital and Sprott”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than BTC Digital.

Risk & Volatility

BTC Digital has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BTC Digital and Sprott, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprott 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

Sprott beats BTC Digital on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

(Get Free Report)

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Sprott

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.