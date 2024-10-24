Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,015.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on REGN. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 price target (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partnrs cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,102.19.

REGN stock opened at $941.39 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,098.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,040.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

