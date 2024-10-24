Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/22/2024 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/14/2024 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/5/2024 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/4/2024 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $102.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/20/2024 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/30/2024 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $97.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

Shares of OLLI opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.26 and a 200 day moving average of $89.48. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,283.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,283.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,296.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,470 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $529,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2,574.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 133,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after buying an additional 128,982 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

