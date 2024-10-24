Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Raymond James Stock Up 7.5 %

Raymond James stock traded up $10.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.63. 669,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,312. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Raymond James by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

