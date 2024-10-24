RAM Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for 0.4% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFSE opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $37.40.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

