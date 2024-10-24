RAM Investment Partners LLC Acquires 24 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.9 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $564.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $584.16 and its 200 day moving average is $536.49. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $608.63.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

