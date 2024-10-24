QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

QuantumScape Stock Up 19.9 %

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 45,196,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,440,018. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 4.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 8.66. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on QS shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $189,992.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,073,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,890.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $189,992.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,890.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 44,306 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $270,709.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,168,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,139,510.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126,067 shares of company stock worth $6,659,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

