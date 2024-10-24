pzETH (PZETH) Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

pzETH (PZETH) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, pzETH has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. pzETH has a total market capitalization of $50.30 million and approximately $15,015.15 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pzETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,982.34 or 0.04428635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

pzETH Profile

pzETH’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 47,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 47,657.60722681. The last known price of pzETH is 3,111.31992348 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $15,756.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

