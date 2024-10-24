PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 1565952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.20.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PureCycle Technologies

In other PureCycle Technologies news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,782,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,570 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 59.1% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 41,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 335.1% in the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

