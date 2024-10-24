PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PMDKF) Shares Down 8.4% – Time to Sell?

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PMDKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,776% from the average daily volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

About PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk

(Get Free Report)

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk engages in the retail trade of clothing, shoes, bags, toys, accessories, and sports equipment in Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Sales, Department Stores, Café and Restaurant, and Others segments. It operates retail stores, which offers sports equipment and accessories, fashion, kids, food and beverage, toys, cellular phones, tablets, computers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.