PSI Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $641,221,000 after buying an additional 3,047,947 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $499,320,000 after buying an additional 2,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after buying an additional 1,519,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $229,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $167.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

