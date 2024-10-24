Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $77.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PB. Truist Financial lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 260,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,816. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $75.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.54.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3,147.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.